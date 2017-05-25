The woman cursed at the man as he walked away, then she used her phone to take a picture of him.
A photo that the woman took was used to identify the suspect as 28-year-old Jonathan Dane Chestnutt of Palo Alto. According to police, a woman in her 20s was in a parking lot near Park Avenue and El Camino Real when a man passed her, exposed his genitals and began masturbating.
