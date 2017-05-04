The tech giants of Silicon Valley are starting to rely on crime-fighting robots for security

Around 8 p.m. on a recent night outside the offices of Knightscope, a robotics startup based in the heart of Silicon Valley, a middle-aged man allegedly toppled a The security robot, called K5, had been circling the front parking lot on patrol, as it does every day. After the attack, the machine - which looks like the love child of R2-D2 and a Dalek from "Doctor Who" - sounded an alarm and alerted employees inside to the incident.

