The Steve Silver Foundation and Beach Blanket Babylon Announce the...

Jo Schuman Silver, producer of Steve Silver 's Beach Blanket Babylon, announced today the nine Bay Area high school seniors selected as finalists for the 15th Anniversary of The Steve Silver Foundation and Beach Blanket Babylon "Scholarship for the Arts." Each of the finalists will perform live in front of family, friends and a panel of celebrity judges on Monday, June 5. One winner in each category-singing, dancing, and acting-will be presented with a $15,000 check towards their college education.

