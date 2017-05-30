Tesla's Model X missing out on America's voracious hunger for SUVs, crossovers
While Tesla Inc.'s Model S has been a hit and thousands lined up to order the upcoming Model 3 sedan, the Model X crossover hasn't met the CEO's expectations. Model X deliveries have yet to keep pace with the Model S, as Musk predicted, and U.S. registrations of the vehicle have slipped the last two quarters, according to IHS Markit.
