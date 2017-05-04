Tesla 1Q loss widens on increased spending ahead of Model 3
Electric car maker Tesla's first quarter loss more than doubled to $330 million as it ramped up spending ahead of the launch of its Model 3 sedan and its solar panel business. Excluding one-time items, Tesla reported a loss of $1.33 per share, missing Wall Street's expectations.
