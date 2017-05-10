Study finds first possible drug treat...

Study finds first possible drug treatment for lymphedema

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stanford

Collaboration between two Stanford labs has resulted in the discovery of a molecular cause for lymphedema and the first possible drug treatment for it. Tracey Campbell suffers from lymphedema and is participating in a clinical trial of a drug to determine whether it can treat the painful condition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stanford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 11 min Luzx 430
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) 7 hr JustMe 15
Makayla Ramsey 7 hr Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 7 hr Theprez TRUMP 84
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 8 hr Micky Likesit 4
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are 8 hr Cisco Kid 2
News Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R... 16 hr Solarman 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,938 • Total comments across all topics: 280,931,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC