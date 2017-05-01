Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage

Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KQED

Stanford psychiatrists use the maxim "Show, don't tell" to demonstrate how parents can cultivate emotional closeness with their teenagers - or emotional distance. In this vignette, Dr. Rona Hu plays a mother who disapproves when her daughter, played by Dr. Grace Lee, brings home a non-Chinese boyfriend, playing by Dr. Francesco Dandekar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr Jsmith12345672-skype 280
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) Mon Dorian 21
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,475 • Total comments across all topics: 280,723,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC