Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
Stanford psychiatrists use the maxim "Show, don't tell" to demonstrate how parents can cultivate emotional closeness with their teenagers - or emotional distance. In this vignette, Dr. Rona Hu plays a mother who disapproves when her daughter, played by Dr. Grace Lee, brings home a non-Chinese boyfriend, playing by Dr. Francesco Dandekar.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KQED.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|1 hr
|Jsmith12345672-skype
|280
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Dorian
|21
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC