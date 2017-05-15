Stanford Powwow celebrates Native American history, culture
Lorenzo Baca, 69, a Pueblo/Apache Native American from New Mexico, dances during the 46th Annual Stanford Powwow in Palo Alto on Saturday. STANFORD >> Amid an array of handmade headdresses, beaded jewelry and traditional fry bread, thousands of Native Americans paid homage to their heritage Saturday during the 46th Annual Stanford Powwow.
Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
