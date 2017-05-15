Stanford Powwow celebrates Native American history, culture

Lorenzo Baca, 69, a Pueblo/Apache Native American from New Mexico, dances during the 46th Annual Stanford Powwow in Palo Alto on Saturday. STANFORD >> Amid an array of handmade headdresses, beaded jewelry and traditional fry bread, thousands of Native Americans paid homage to their heritage Saturday during the 46th Annual Stanford Powwow.

