Stanford Powwow celebrates Native American history, culture

Saturday May 13 Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Lorenzo Baca, 69, a Pueblo/Apache Native American from New Mexico, dances during the 46th Annual Stanford Powwow in Palo Alto on Saturday. STANFORD >> Amid an array of handmade headdresses, beaded jewelry and traditional fry bread, thousands of Native Americans paid homage to their heritage Saturday during the 46th Annual Stanford Powwow.

