Saratoga latest California city seeking to ban outdoor marijuana cultivation
The Saratoga City Council will consider adopting an ordinance June 7 to ban outdoor cannabis cultivation within city limits, regulate indoor cultivation for personal use and prohibit commercial marijuana activity. The ordinance would extend an interim one that prohibits the outdoor cultivation of marijuana throughout the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Saratoga News.
