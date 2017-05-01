Rubrik Raises $180M for Cloud Data Management
Rubrik, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, closed $180 million in Series D funding for its cloud data management solutions. Rubrik's platform delivers automated cloud data backup, instant recovery, offsite replication and data archival capability.
