Rubrik Raises $180M for Cloud Data Ma...

Rubrik Raises $180M for Cloud Data Management

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Converge! Network Digest

Rubrik, a start-up based in Palo Alto, California, closed $180 million in Series D funding for its cloud data management solutions. Rubrik's platform delivers automated cloud data backup, instant recovery, offsite replication and data archival capability.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Converge! Network Digest.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr deadlite780 272
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) 16 hr Dorian 21
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Apr 29 Jenny 240
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14) Apr 25 Ditto 117
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,343 • Total comments across all topics: 280,710,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC