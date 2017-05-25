Roadshow: Should we fine California drivers $543 for doing this?
Q I agree the cellphoning motorcyclist on Interstate 80 deserves the Roadshow stupid-stunt award. He also deserves a reckless driving ticket along with anything else that can be thrown at him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Lilac
|257
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC