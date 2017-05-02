Review: Blowing the cover on Palo Altoa s hidden Vino Enoteca

Hidden gem is a worn-out description of restaurants, but in the case of Vina Enoteca in Palo Alto, it's certainly apt. The restaurant, which opened last fall, is tucked away discreetly between Stanford Shopping Center and the Stanford Medical Center in the historic Stanford Barn, a charming three-story brick building that housed Leland Stanford's winery more than a century ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.