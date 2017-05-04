Python in Palo Alto
The King of the Swamp Castle instructs two guards in "Spamalot" by Palo Alto Players. Photo by Joyce Goldschmid Never mind that "Spamalot" is based on a movie that's more than 40 years old -- it's still wonderfully wacky, silly and guaranteed to make you laugh.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|36 min
|horneyboy624
|317
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|13 hr
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Apr 29
|Jenny
|240
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Complaints Against Google+ (Jul '14)
|Apr 25
|Ditto
|117
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC