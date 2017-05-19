Public Agenda: update on airplane noi...

Public Agenda: update on airplane noise; new assistant supe

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

The council plans to meet with the Palo Alto Youth Council; hold a joint session with the Parks and Recreation Commission; consider approving the Parks, Trails, Open Space and Recreation Master Plan; and review the Business & Economics elements in the updated Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... 1 hr Mark Suckinburger 2
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 3 hr Nancy 248
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 12 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R... May 10 Solarman 1
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,930 • Total comments across all topics: 281,162,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC