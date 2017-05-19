Public Agenda: update on airplane noise; new assistant supe
The council plans to meet with the Palo Alto Youth Council; hold a joint session with the Parks and Recreation Commission; consider approving the Parks, Trails, Open Space and Recreation Master Plan; and review the Business & Economics elements in the updated Comprehensive Plan. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, May 22, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda here .
