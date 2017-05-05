Public Agenda: business tax stakeholder group; weighted Gpa
The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of its labor negotiations with Service Employees International Union, Local 521, and with the Palo Alto Police Managers' Association. The council will then consider a proposal from Bowman School to merge two parcels at 689-693 Arastradero Road; consider its positions on seven state bills; discuss possibly deferring the formation of a stakeholder group to consider a local business tax for transportation improvements; and consider a colleagues memo to increase funding for Youth Community Services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|8 min
|Caliboy
|352
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Fri
|Most Corruption
|242
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC