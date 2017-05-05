Public Agenda: business tax stakeholder group; weighted Gpa

The council plans to meet in a closed session to discuss the status of its labor negotiations with Service Employees International Union, Local 521, and with the Palo Alto Police Managers' Association. The council will then consider a proposal from Bowman School to merge two parcels at 689-693 Arastradero Road; consider its positions on seven state bills; discuss possibly deferring the formation of a stakeholder group to consider a local business tax for transportation improvements; and consider a colleagues memo to increase funding for Youth Community Services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.