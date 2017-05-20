Police nab man for overnight car burglaries in Palo Alto

Police arrested a masked man suspected of several overnight burglaries, thanks to the help of an alert neighbor woken up by her burglar alarm, police said Saturday. A woman woke up to the sound of her home's burglar alarm going off early Tuesday about 3 a.m. on the 1500 block of Dana Avenue and noticed the inside lights of her car parked on the street were on.

