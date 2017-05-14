Police arrest suspect in car burglary
Palo Alto police arrested Jesse Aldan of San Francisco for an April 29 auto burglary downtown. Photo courtesy Palo Alto Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|13 min
|dickjustice6
|494
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC