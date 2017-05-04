Pension costs cast a shadow over city budget

As budget season kicked off in Palo Alto this week, there was no talk of service reductions, staffing cuts or painful choices. Rather, with tax revenues growing steadily and the budget reserves filled to healthy levels, the City Council's Finance Committee Tuesday evening began working its way through a balanced fiscal year 2018 budget that includes a hefty investment in infrastructure, funds for all existing services and devotes more resources to addressing the city's parking problems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.