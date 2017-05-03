Palo Alto: Secondary schools may get new mental health provider
A mental health organization that provides on-campus services to Palo Alto elementary schools is a committee's top choice to also work with the district's secondary schools. Counseling and Support Services for Youth, which serves eight of 12 elementary schools in the Palo Alto Unified School District, is being recommended to the school board by the School-Based Counseling Proposal Review Committee.
