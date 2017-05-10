Palo Alto schools to improve website access for those with disabilities
A screen shot of the website home page for the Palo Alto Unified School District, which a special education advocate from Michigan says is in violation of accessibility statutes for people with visual and hearing impairments. Students and adults with disabilities soon should find it easier to access content on Palo Alto Unified School District websites.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|matt
|435
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|JustMe
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|12 hr
|Ready Edie
|4
|With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14)
|12 hr
|Theprez TRUMP
|84
|If you hate the Trump's? Then try another
|12 hr
|Micky Likesit
|4
|Help IDENTIFY who "they" are
|12 hr
|Cisco Kid
|2
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|21 hr
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC