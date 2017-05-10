Palo Alto schools to improve website ...

Palo Alto schools to improve website access for those with disabilities

A screen shot of the website home page for the Palo Alto Unified School District, which a special education advocate from Michigan says is in violation of accessibility statutes for people with visual and hearing impairments. Students and adults with disabilities soon should find it easier to access content on Palo Alto Unified School District websites.

