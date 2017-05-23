Palo Alto: Pedestrian hit by car dies...

Palo Alto: Pedestrian hit by car dies of injuries

One of two elderly pedestrians hit by a car earlier this month died of his injuries Tuesday, a police spokesman said. A husband and wife in their 80s were crossing the street mid-block when they were struck by a 2015 Nissan Leaf traveling westbound, said Capt.

