Palo Alto: Gunn High School principal takes Fremont Unified position
Gunn High School Principal Denise Herrmann will leave the district at the end of this school year for a position in the Fremont Unified School District. Herrmann shared news of her resignation, effective June 17, with students, parents and staff in an email Wednesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fremont Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Too Many Deletions
|4 hr
|Ron
|1
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Wed
|Barry
|262
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Tue
|LeMar
|3
|City's crime rate dips down in 2016
|May 30
|Capone
|4
|Sunnyvale park on December 4th
|May 27
|Mark Suckhard
|6
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC