Palo Alto grad rowing her way into NCAA championships
Palo Alto grad Colette Lucas-Conwell finished the summer on top of the rowing world and she's finishing her senior year at Virginia as a top collegiate coxswain. Lucas-Conwell, an all-ACC first team rowing pick, helped the Cavaliers win the Atlantic Coast Conference title and earn an automatic bid into the NCAA championships next weekend in New Jersey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|10 hr
|Roland
|247
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|12 hr
|Dead Boy
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC