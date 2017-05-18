Palo Alto: Buena Vista Mobile Home Park is saved

Five years after the 400 residents of Buena Vista Mobile Home Park first heard that their homes were in jeopardy, officials announced Thursday that a deal has been reached that will keep them in a rare Silicon Valley bastion of affordable housing. The agreement will place the 4.5-acre property in the hands of the Housing Authority of Santa Clara County, which partnered with Santa Clara County and the City of Palo Alto to make a $40 million offer to the Jisser family, which owns the land.

