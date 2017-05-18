Palo Alto: Buena Vista Mobile Home Park is saved
Five years after the 400 residents of Buena Vista Mobile Home Park first heard that their homes were in jeopardy, officials announced Thursday that a deal has been reached that will keep them in a rare Silicon Valley bastion of affordable housing. The agreement will place the 4.5-acre property in the hands of the Housing Authority of Santa Clara County, which partnered with Santa Clara County and the City of Palo Alto to make a $40 million offer to the Jisser family, which owns the land.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Roland
|247
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|7 hr
|Dead Boy
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC