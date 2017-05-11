Palo Alto: Bowman private school plans large expansion
Bowman International School's plan to expand got a quick nod of approval from the community and city officials Tuesday. The Palo Alto City Council unanimously voted to allow the private school to merge two parcels south of campus, which would more than triple its footprint at 4000 Terman Drive.
