Palo Alto: Bowman private school plan...

Palo Alto: Bowman private school plans large expansion

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Bowman International School's plan to expand got a quick nod of approval from the community and city officials Tuesday. The Palo Alto City Council unanimously voted to allow the private school to merge two parcels south of campus, which would more than triple its footprint at 4000 Terman Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) 1 hr Musikologist 3
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... 1 hr Vorspeise 4
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 2 hr Hornylol 445
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 6 hr Beltrin 244
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) 22 hr JustMe 15
Makayla Ramsey 22 hr Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 23 hr Theprez TRUMP 84
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC