Palo Alto: Art installations to disrupt, activate dead spaces downtown
Rendering for Ghost in the Machine by Ben Flatau, an interactive installation that will be placed in the Centennial Walk at 250 Hamilton Ave. as part of the city of Palo Alto's Code:ART festival June 1-3, 2017. Delicate chimes of a bell harp and a canopy of light will greet pedestrians who venture between Bell's Books and Mac's Smoke Shop in downtown Palo Alto during the first few days of June.
