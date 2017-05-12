Palo Alto abandons quest to buy historic post office
The city of Palo Alto withdrew its purchase offer for the post office on Hamilton Avenue, an offer made in February 2016, after figuring that rising costs make the purchase and required renovations "infeasible," City Manager James Keene said. High construction and bond financing costs have forced Palo Alto to abandon a five-year quest to acquire the downtown post office for use as city offices.
