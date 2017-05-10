Our neighborhoods: Linfield Oaks

Our neighborhoods: Linfield Oaks

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Almanac

Back in 1982, Lynne and Tony Reynolds and their daughter were looking for a larger space in Menlo Park, ideally with a "nice-sized yard and a pool." "It was a very pretty neighborhood: lots of trees, walkable," recalls Ms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Almanac.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) 5 min JustMe 14
Makayla Ramsey 11 min Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) 20 min Theprez TRUMP 84
If you hate the Trump's? Then try another 28 min Micky Likesit 4
Help IDENTIFY who "they" are 39 min Cisco Kid 2
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr BryteStarFag 420
News Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R... 9 hr Solarman 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,385 • Total comments across all topics: 280,924,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC