Oakland Committee Voting On Ending Secretive Surveillance

Up For Consideration on Tuesday before the Oakland City Council's Public Safety Committee, a Transparency Ordinance Grants Community Control Over Spying Equipment Use. Oakland-On May 9 at 6pm, the Public Safety Committee of the Oakland City Council will vote on approving a sweeping ordinance that requires City Council approval prior to possible acquisition and use of surveillance technology.

