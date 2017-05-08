Oakland Committee Voting On Ending Secretive Surveillance
Up For Consideration on Tuesday before the Oakland City Council's Public Safety Committee, a Transparency Ordinance Grants Community Control Over Spying Equipment Use. Oakland-On May 9 at 6pm, the Public Safety Committee of the Oakland City Council will vote on approving a sweeping ordinance that requires City Council approval prior to possible acquisition and use of surveillance technology.
