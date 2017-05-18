Neurosurgeon to be arraigned in Santa Cruz County child-sex case
SANTA CRUZ >> Dr. James Kohut, a former Palo Alto Medical Foundation neurosurgeon who was fired Monday from an Arkansas medical practice, will be arraigned Wednesday in Santa Cruz County Superior Court on suspicion of molesting five children, according to court documents. Three defendants, the surgeon, a former Dominican Hospital nurse and an Arizona woman, face charges for allegedly engaging in sex - forced and captured on video - in Santa Cruz County May 9, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Color King
|246
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Wed
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Tue
|un agenda 21
|7
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC