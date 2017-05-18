Neurosurgeon to be arraigned in Santa Cruz County child-sex case

SANTA CRUZ >> Dr. James Kohut, a former Palo Alto Medical Foundation neurosurgeon who was fired Monday from an Arkansas medical practice, will be arraigned Wednesday in Santa Cruz County Superior Court on suspicion of molesting five children, according to court documents. Three defendants, the surgeon, a former Dominican Hospital nurse and an Arizona woman, face charges for allegedly engaging in sex - forced and captured on video - in Santa Cruz County May 9, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.