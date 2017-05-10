Nectar Labs' connected pourers and st...

Nectar Labs' connected pourers and stoppers could save hospitality industry $50B

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Digital Trends

Billions of dollars worth of wine is being poured down the drain each year, but Nectar Labs has a smart way to put a stop to it. Wine is a terrible thing to waste, and now, there's a new connected device company hoping to help restaurants squeeze every last drop out of their bottles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 12 min Khari 448
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) 7 hr Musikologist 3
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... 7 hr Vorspeise 4
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 12 hr Beltrin 244
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) Thu JustMe 15
Makayla Ramsey Wed Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Wed Theprez TRUMP 84
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,317 • Total comments across all topics: 280,953,172

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC