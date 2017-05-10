Mulvaney agrees with 'Jimmy Kimmel test'

Mulvaney agrees with 'Jimmy Kimmel test'

Mick Mulvaney, President Trump's budget chief, said Thursday that a Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare should pass the "Jimmy Kimmel test," though his definition deviated from that of the comedian's. The phrase "Jimmy Kimmel test" was coined by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., after Kimmel delivered a monologue last week in which he shared difficult circumstances about his son's birth and pleaded for politicians to keep Obamacare's guarantee for coverage of people with pre-existing illnesses.

