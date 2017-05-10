Mulvaney agrees with 'Jimmy Kimmel test'
Mick Mulvaney, President Trump's budget chief, said Thursday that a Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare should pass the "Jimmy Kimmel test," though his definition deviated from that of the comedian's. The phrase "Jimmy Kimmel test" was coined by Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., after Kimmel delivered a monologue last week in which he shared difficult circumstances about his son's birth and pleaded for politicians to keep Obamacare's guarantee for coverage of people with pre-existing illnesses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|5 hr
|bigguyxx221
|471
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Fri
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|Thu
|Beltrin
|244
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|Thu
|JustMe
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|Wed
|Ready Edie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC