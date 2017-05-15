Mick Mulvaney Mocks People With Diabetes, Says They Don't Deserve Health Care

Last Thursday, Mick Mulvaney, Trump's OMB director said Trumpcare has enough money to cover people with preexisting conditions, but with a horrifying caveat, "That doesn't mean we should take care of the person who sits at home, eats poorly and gets diabetes. Is that the same thing as Jimmy Kimmel's kid? I don't think that it is."

