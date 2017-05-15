Mick Mulvaney Mocks People With Diabetes, Says They Don't Deserve Health Care
Last Thursday, Mick Mulvaney, Trump's OMB director said Trumpcare has enough money to cover people with preexisting conditions, but with a horrifying caveat, "That doesn't mean we should take care of the person who sits at home, eats poorly and gets diabetes. Is that the same thing as Jimmy Kimmel's kid? I don't think that it is."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crooks and Liars.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC