Medical board asks court to suspend S...

Medical board asks court to suspend Santa Cruz surgeona s license amid child-sex case

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

SANTA CRUZ >> Accused child molester and Santa Cruz brain surgeon James Kohut is in jail but has the legal right to practice medicine if released, according to court documents filed by the Medical Board of California. The board, which issues, suspends and revokes medical licenses in California, fears the 57 year old could pose a “danger to the public health, safety and welfare if allowed to continue to practice medicine,” wrote Emily Brinkman, the deputy attorney general of the Medical Board of California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Cruz Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) Tue Psychedelia 254
News El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding... Tue Frank Leoheo 8
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... Mon Roscoe 7
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
News Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R... May 10 Solarman 1
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,866 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,739

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC