Lust, corruption, death: Just another day at the opera
On Tuesday night, from a not very handsome former home on Lambert Avenue in Palo Alto, came the sounds of beautiful, magnificent voices, singing Richard Strauss's "Salome." The old building, right next to Gryphon Stringed Instruments, is the home of West Bay Opera, which has time and again proven to be a powerhouse, staging operas that are magnificent in every way.
