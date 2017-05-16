Law firm to investigate how district handled sexual-assault reports
Trustee Todd Collins, bottom left, and Superintendent Max Mcgee, left top, listen as Palo Alto Unified School District parents and students filled a standing-room only meeting on Tuesday, May 16, to voice shock, concern and outrage about the district's handling of sexual assault reports at Palo Alto High School. Photo by Elena Kadvany.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|1 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC