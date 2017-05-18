Instaclustr First to Offer Managed Se...

Instaclustr First to Offer Managed Service for Elassandra and Kibana

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Elassandra empowers developers with the ability to use Elasticsearch and search data directly from Cassandra, eliminating the need to create custom integration or synchronization code. Elassandra is an open source solution for integrating Elasticsearch with Cassandra, offering users real-time search capabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Color King 246
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) 20 hr ThatGirl 18
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Wed un agenda 21 9
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Tue un agenda 21 7
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 12 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R... May 10 Solarman 1
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,370 • Total comments across all topics: 281,125,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC