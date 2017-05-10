Hercules Capital to engage financial adviser to consider "all available options"
Hercules Capital , a specialty finance company, said May 15 that it plans to engage an independent financial adviser to consider "all available options" in regards to the company's investment management structure. It did not disclose what those options were.
