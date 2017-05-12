Guest Opinion: Caltrain's future: 'Sp...

Guest Opinion: Caltrain's future: 'Spadework' needed for permanent stability

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Palo Alto Weekly

Yoriko Kishimoto is the board chair for Friends of Caltrain and a former Palo Alto mayor. She serves on the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District board.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Palo Alto Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gay/bi skype (Jun '16) 1 hr matt 450
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... 4 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
Mountain View Music Thread (May '15) 11 hr Musikologist 3
Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15) 17 hr Beltrin 244
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) Thu JustMe 15
Makayla Ramsey Wed Ready Edie 4
News With corporate help, Obama announces actions on... (May '14) Wed Theprez TRUMP 84
See all Palo Alto Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Palo Alto Forum Now

Palo Alto Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Palo Alto Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Palo Alto, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,728

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC