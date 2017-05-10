From page to stage

From page to stage

Gunn and Palo Alto High School creative-writing students teamed up with the Palo Alto Children's Theatre last month to write on the themes of secrets, bravery and resilience. Their work will be staged at the theater on May 16. Photo by Veronica Weber Palo Alto and Gunn High School creative-writing students are gearing up to see their work come alive at a free public performance at the Palo Alto Children's Theatre on May 16 at 7 p.m. Twenty-nine students took a field trip on April 13 to the Children's Theatre and spent the day completing writing exercises, focusing on the chosen themes of secrets, bravery and resilience.

