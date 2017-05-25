Forward Labs solar roof promises higher production, lower cost than Tesla's
The unicorn of cheap clean home energy will most likely be found in an affordable solar roof that doesn't look like a solar roof, and that can pay for itself quickly. This startup may have developed it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TreeHugger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|6 hr
|Lilac
|257
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC