First school-based Charlie Cart mobile kitchen classroom on the Peninsula makes its debut
The new Charlie Cart mobile kitchen classroom made its debut last week at Encinal School's Science Night and proved to be the most popular part of the evening. "Kids were pressing flour into tortillas and chopping fruit and veggies for salsa, reading cooking/nutrition books, and of course sampling what they cooked," observed Encinal parent Gina Hart.
