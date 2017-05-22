Editorial: Caltrain gets big win with electrification funding
The Federal Transit Administration's approval of a $508 million grant to help fund the $1.98 billion Caltrain electrification project is far and away the best transportation news of the year. The project doubles Caltrain's capacity, allows for faster and longer trains, is more environmental friendly and creates some 9,600 jobs across the the country.
