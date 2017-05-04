Edgewood Plaza developer sues Palo Alto to recoup $700,000-plus in fines
The empty location that once housed The Fresh Market at the Edgewood Shopping Center in Palo Alto, CA., on Tuesday, August 4, 2015. The owners-developer of Edgewood Plaza is suing Palo Alto for fining it more than $700,000 for failing to land a grocery store at the shopping center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|JubJub677
|334
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|5 hr
|Most Corruption
|242
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|Wed
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|2 schools named after eugenics advocates to get...
|Mar '17
|CodeTalker
|2
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC