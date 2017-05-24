County might limit flights at San Carlos Airport to combat noise
San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley begins a town hall meeting in Atherton on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. The meeting was to discuss the noise made by Surf Air planes flying in and out of San Carlos Airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Lilac
|257
|El Camino Hospital board restructures by adding...
|Tue
|Frank Leoheo
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC