Counting down to December opening of new Packard Children's Hospital
More than doubling its current size, the expanded Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford will transform the patient experience through family-centered design and technological innovation, while setting new standards for sustainability in hospital design. With a mission to lead the way in family-centered care, the Packard Children's expansion will more than double the size of the existing campus by linking the original hospital with a new main building, bringing the total hospital space to measure 844,000 square feet.
