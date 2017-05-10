Counting down to December opening of ...

Counting down to December opening of new Packard Children's Hospital

More than doubling its current size, the expanded Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford will transform the patient experience through family-centered design and technological innovation, while setting new standards for sustainability in hospital design. With a mission to lead the way in family-centered care, the Packard Children's expansion will more than double the size of the existing campus by linking the original hospital with a new main building, bringing the total hospital space to measure 844,000 square feet.

