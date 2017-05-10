Counting down to December opening of new Packard Children's Hospital

More than doubling its current size, the expanded Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford will transform the patient experience through family-centered design and technological innovation, while setting new standards for sustainability in hospital design. With a mission to lead the way in family-centered care, the Packard Children's expansion will more than double the size of the existing campus by linking the original hospital with a new main building, bringing the total hospital space to measure 844,000 square feet.

