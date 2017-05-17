Chef-driven chain offers both indulgent and healthy options.
The Chickery, which is heading for the Bay Area, serves both rotisserie chicken and buttermilk fried chicken, along with sides and salads. An East Coast fast-casual chain that specializes in both will open its first West Coast restaurant in Palo Alto this summer.
