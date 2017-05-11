Bonfires! And other best bets this weekend
For a cool weekend activity, light up your Saturday night at Burning Mensch . The Oshman Family JCC in Palo Alto is hosting a Lag B'Omer "tribal celebration" featuring not only fire-dancing and a light-stick performance, but belly dancing, juggling and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jewish News Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay/bi skype (Jun '16)
|2 hr
|Mitchel16162
|473
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Fri
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|Fri
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|Thu
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC