Bob Dunning: New book is a bridge to memories past

A BRIDGE TOO FAR awfully glad that local author Stephen Mikesell has penned "A Tale of Two Bridges" about the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge, one of my favorite spans anywhere I still remember my first trip across that bridge as a little kid, on my way to Palo Alto with my dad to watch our beloved Oregon State Beavers play football against the talented Stanford Indians I don't remember much about the ride, but I do remember that spell-binding and sometimes terrifying bridge with an island in the middle I also remember that fateful October afternoon in 1989 when I traveled across that same Bay Bridge that was decorated with dozens and dozens of flags in the bright colors of the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland A's the first Bay Bridge World Series and the first World Series game canceled despite perfect weather for baseball My legacy as a sportswriter: attending canceled baseball ... (more)

