A peek inside the new Lucile Packard Childrena s Hospital
The lobby of the new Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford features a soaring, curved glass wall. The building nears completion on Wednesday, May 8, 2017, in Palo Alto, Calif., with an expected opening this December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Palo Alto Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Mountain View Music Thread (May '15)
|May 11
|Musikologist
|3
|Ron Fleishman is the World's Most Underrated Ph... (Sep '15)
|May 11
|Beltrin
|244
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Makayla Ramsey
|May 10
|Ready Edie
|4
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Palo Alto Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC